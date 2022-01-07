Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in December

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RTOKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of RTOKY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 68,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

