Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in December

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RTOKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of RTOKY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 68,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

