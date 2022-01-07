Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) dropped 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 8,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 137,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. Research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

