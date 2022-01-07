Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

