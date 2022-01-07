Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

MEOH stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

