Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 164.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

