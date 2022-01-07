Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after acquiring an additional 154,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.