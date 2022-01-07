ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Stock Price Down 18.4%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares traded down 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42. 1,157,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,069,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,710 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.