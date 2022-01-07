Reviewing Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) & Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Intelsat and Mynaric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00 Mynaric $780,000.00 327.62 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Mynaric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intelsat and Mynaric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mynaric has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.76%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Intelsat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mynaric beats Intelsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

