Reviewing Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Olaplex alerts:

This table compares Olaplex and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60%

0.0% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and Global Digital Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $282.25 million 57.61 $39.28 million N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Olaplex beats Global Digital Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.