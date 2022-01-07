Reviewing Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 6.98% 13.00% 3.47% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Volkswagen and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 3 3 8 0 2.36 Lucid Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

Volkswagen currently has a consensus target price of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 327.12%. Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 37.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.19%. Given Volkswagen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Volatility and Risk

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of -3.17, meaning that its share price is 417% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Lucid Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.58 $10.13 billion $4.18 7.39 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Lucid Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

