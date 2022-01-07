Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

RELL stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $92,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,806 in the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

