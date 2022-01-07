Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the November 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHUHF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS RHUHF remained flat at $$33.00 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

