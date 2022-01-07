Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

OTCMKTS RTNTF remained flat at $$74.41 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.