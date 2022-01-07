Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
OTCMKTS RTNTF remained flat at $$74.41 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $108.00.
About Rio Tinto Group
