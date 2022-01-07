RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.37

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.37 and traded as high as C$22.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.62, with a volume of 1,322,486 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REI.UN shares. upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

