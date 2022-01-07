RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2,392.4% over the last three years.
Shares of RMI opened at $22.06 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
