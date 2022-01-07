RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2,392.4% over the last three years.

Shares of RMI opened at $22.06 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

