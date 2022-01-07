RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 60.9% in December

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 4,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

