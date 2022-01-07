Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 390 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 383.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.