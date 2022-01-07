ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0034

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $995,400.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00384193 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

