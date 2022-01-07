Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.23 and a 200 day moving average of $246.03. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

