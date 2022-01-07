Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after acquiring an additional 210,969 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,470,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,086.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.79. 4,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,713. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.