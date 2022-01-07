Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Takes $641,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $509.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,215. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $422.13 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.