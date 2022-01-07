Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

