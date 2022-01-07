Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $13,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 192,893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

