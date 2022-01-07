Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 6,761 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $38,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Allstate by 22.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 333,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 264.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.79.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.