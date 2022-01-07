Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 554,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 368,844 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.77 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

