Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $21.62 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $21,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

