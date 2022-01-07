Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $34.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,619 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $34,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

