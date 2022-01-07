Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 28,692 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,692 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $41,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

