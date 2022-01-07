Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $21.65 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 314,908 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

