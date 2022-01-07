Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $75.18 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,527,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.71 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

