Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,026 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.59% of Vonage worth $23,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 104.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -296.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

