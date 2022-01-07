Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.