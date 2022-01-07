Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 558,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $109.91 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $110.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

