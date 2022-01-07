Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peters & Co reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.71. The firm has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.16 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

