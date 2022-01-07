Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $77.92 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

