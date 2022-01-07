Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to C$140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 79.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

