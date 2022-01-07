Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 640 at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.41) to GBX 640 ($8.62) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.42) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.42) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 777 ($10.47) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.28) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.55) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 712.45 ($9.60).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 517.80 ($6.98) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 351 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 482.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 500.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.