RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 2,846.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RPC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RPC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in RPC by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,191. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

