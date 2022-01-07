RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.85. 1,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPM. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

