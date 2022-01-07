RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of RPM opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

