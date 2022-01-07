RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $157.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

