RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,668 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $221.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.41 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average of $224.92.

