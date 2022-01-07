RSM US Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

