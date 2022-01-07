RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys 436 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 86,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.8% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.42. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

