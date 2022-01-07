RSM US Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.