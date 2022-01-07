RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,825 shares of company stock worth $459,077,184 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,929.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,808.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

