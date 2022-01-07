RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.