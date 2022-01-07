RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. abrdn plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.23 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

