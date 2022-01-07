Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of SLM worth $33,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in SLM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in SLM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 730,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SLM by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 603,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

