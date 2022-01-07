Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 21,777 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Wix.com worth $38,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after acquiring an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 244,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average of $213.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $133.00 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

